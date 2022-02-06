Chelsea have arrived safely in Abu Dhabi ahead of this week’s Club World Cup tournament, and have begun preparations for the semifinals, where we’ll take on AFC Champions League-winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia. They beat local side Al Jazira, 6-1, to set up Wednesday’s meeting with the Champions of Europe. (The other semifinal will be between Palmeiras, Champions of South America, and Al Ahly, Champions of Africa.)

The night-time training session in front of the scenic backdrop of the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, featured 21 of the 23 players traveling. Mason Mount was the only one to miss the session completely, following his knock picked up in extra-time on Saturday. There had been a bit of concern about Hakim Ziyech and César Azpilicueta after their substitutions as well, but evidently those were nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, Reece James has continued to work in individual drills on the side — he probably still won’t feature despite traveling, but it’s good to see his progress continuing.

Here are a few pictures from Sunday’s training: