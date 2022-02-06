Chelsea to face Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round

The FA Cup will be down to 16 contenders left in the chase for the trophy later today, once Liverpool, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, AFC Bournemouth and Boreham Wood all decide their fate in the competition.

But we already know what is next for the Blues after beating League One outfit Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in extra time earlier this weekend, as we are set to travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the FA Cup’s fifth round.

We'll travel to face @LutonTown in the 5th Round of the #EmiratesFACup. pic.twitter.com/vTjGiCdlrq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2022

This is a repeat of our FA Cup fourth round tie last season. Back in January last year, we hosted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge and beat the Championship side 3-1 thanks to a Tammy Abraham hat-trick, improving our record to 18 wins against 13 from the Hatters since 1926.

May we do it again!

The draw in full is as follows: