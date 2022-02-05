Thomas Tuchel tests positive for COVID-19, hopes to join Club World Cup next week

As confirmed by the official Chelsea website this morning, Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now enter self-isolation and follow the necessary protocols.

This means that the head coach will miss today’s FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle, and he will not be on the team’s flight out to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup later today either.

Chelsea are set for two games in that tournament, the semifinal on February 9th (Wednesday) and either the final or the third-place game on February 12 (Saturday). As per Chelsea’s statement, Tuchel will be hoping to join up in time for the second match, after completing the mandatory isolation period, which is currently just five days in the UK (assuming no symptoms and negative tests).

And hopefully the 48-year-old Tuchel, who is vaccinated, will indeed stay symptom free and can join up with the team next week.

Speedy recovery, boss!