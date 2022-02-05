Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

We’re back from break and ready to play the role of favorites against lower league opposition in this FA Cup fourth round matchup. We’re expected to win, and win easily, but we do have to play the game and play the game appropriately.

And to that effect, Tuchel (who will miss the game due to a positive COVID test) has selected a very strong lineup (only one change from the Spurs game from before the break), though with two goalkeepers on the bench and no Kanté — hopefully that’s just precautionary.

The official Chelsea Twitter has us in a 3-4-3; others are guessing a 4-2-3-1. As usual, we’ll see. UPDATE: it’s a back-four, maybe a 4-1-4-1 with Jorginho sitting.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Jorginho, | Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Ziyech | Lukaku

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saúl, Barkley, Havertz, Werner

Plymouth starting lineup (3-5-2):

Cooper | Gillesphey, Scarr, Wilson | Grant, Mayor, Houghton, Camara, Edwards | Garrick, Jephcott

Substitutes from: Burton, Bolton, Broom, Hardie, Ennis, Lewis, Randell, Law, Craske

Date / Time: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Simon Hooper (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)

On TV: BBC Red Button (UK); none (USA); Sony Six (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

