Chelsea coach Anthony Barry takes on Belgium national team role as well

The rising star of the Chelsea coach staff, Anthony Barry has left his part-time role with the Republic of Ireland and has joined the Belgium national team instead in a similar arrangement. It’s a great opportunity for him, to be part of a World Cup-bound team.

“The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn’t turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future.” -Anthony Barry; source: FAI

While it’s not specified what exact role Barry will fulfill on Roberto Martinez’s staff, presumably he will make as much of a positive impact as he has at Chelsea and at Republic of Ireland as well. He will of course continue in his Chelsea role as before. Martinez’s Belgium could certainly use a bit of quality in defending and set pieces to get their Golden Generation over that final hurdle!

Barry, who recently turned down an invitation from Frank Lampard at Everton, joined Ireland last year, in the wake of former Chelsea winger Damien Duff’s departure.

“I’d like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike. Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes.” -Stephen Kenny, manager; source: FAI

Yet another reason to root for Belgium then at the 2022 World Cup.