Chelsea vs. Plymouth, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea are back in action after a brief “winter break”, and we get eased back into the swing of things with an FA Cup fourth round matchup against third division (League One) promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. It’s an early midday kick-off but we are at home so we don’t have any travel concerns.

Despite the break, the team’s injury situation hasn’t really improved in a tangible way. Ben Chilwell is still out, Reece James is still out (though may be back next week?), and Édouard Mendy is still away (AFCON final this Sunday). Meanwhile, both Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva have been involved in internationals this week on the other side of the world, and they probably won’t be pressed back into action. Also, Ruben Loftus-Cheek seems to be missing in action, reportedly nursing a small injury.

Understand Ruben Loftus-Cheek is nursing a minor injury and that’s why he hasn’t been involved in training since the Chelsea squad’s return. Nothing major to be concerned about. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) February 2, 2022

On the plus side, we should have both Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen back, while Kenedy is now available for selection as well. As per reports, we’ve also had youngsters Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons, Charlie Webster, and Lewis Hall training with the first-team this week.

