Chelsea assign shirt number, confirm Kenedy in Premier League squad for rest of season

Chelsea have confirmed what had become increasingly obvious over the past couple weeks, that Kenedy will be staying with the team and, at least for this season, deputizing for the injured Ben Chilwell in the squad going forward.

That decision was made officially official today with the club registering the 25-year-old as part of our Premier League squad for the rest of the season. He has been given the No.23 shirt, which was last seen on Michy Batshuayi.

The addition of Kenedy is the only impactful change from the first-half of the season. Lewis Baker, who left on a permanent transfer to Stoke City last month, had been officially registered, so he’s been removed to make room on the 25-man squad. Baker had not made a single matchday squad in the league and played just 30 minutes in total.

Unlike Baker, Kenedy does not count as homegrown, but we are still under the limit in that regard (no more 17 allowed; we now have 16).

non-HG (16): Alonso, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Havertz, Kanté, Kenedy, Kovačić, Mendy, Pulisic, Rüdiger, Sarr, Saúl, Silva, Werner, Ziyech homegrown (9): Barkley, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chilwell, Christensen, James, Loftus-Cheek, Lukaku, Mount current U21 list (1): Hudson-Odoi

