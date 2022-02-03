Christian Pulisic scores in USA win; Thiago Silva keeps clean sheet with Brazil

After disappointing performances (and results) against El Salvador (narrow 1-0 win) and Canada (an historic 0-2 defeat), the US Men’s National Team rediscovered their groove last night in a 3-0 win over Honduras, which leaves them in a very solid position to qualify for the World Cup later this year. In fact, it would take an epic collapse from any of the current top three in “The Octo” — Canada, USA, Mexico — to not make it, with Panama and Costa Rica set to fight it out for the fourth spot and a qualifier against the team from the Oceanian region (i.e. New Zealand).

The US got off to a quick start against Honduras in the freezing Minnesotan conditions, with Weston McKennie opening the scoring inside ten minutes, Captain Walker Texas Ranger Zimmerman adding a second before half, and Pulisic adding a third halfway through the second period just minutes after coming off the bench. It was a bit of a poacher’s finish for the Chelsea man for his 19th goal for the national team, which is good for ninth all-time already.

Pulisic should be heading back to Chelsea shortly, though probably too late to really feature in Saturday’s midday kickoff in the FA Cup. Thiago Silva might also see a bit of rest, especially with the Club World Cup coming up (a competition that seems especially important to Brazilians for whatever reason). Silva played the full-90 in Brazil’s easy 4-0 win over Ecuador earlier this week.