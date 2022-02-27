Chelsea vs. Liverpool, League Cup Final: Live blog; highlights

Time to focus on the football for a bit, as we contest the third final of the season already and our fifth since Tuchel’s arrival at the club. We haven’t won the League Cup since 2014-15, which, incidentally, makes it the trophy we’ve currently gone the longest without winning.

You play your best hand in a final, and that is the case for both teams, with Liverpool also getting a welcome boost in Diogo Jota’s return from injury, though only on the bench. Speaking of the bench, Tuchel leaves Lukaku on it for the second match in a row, while it looks like Ziyech must not have recovered well enough from his knock midweek after all. Mount comes in for him, with Chalobah replacing Christensen at the back.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Kelleher | Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold | Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho | Mané, Salah, Díaz

Substitutes from: Alisson, Konaté, Milner, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

Date / Time: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Wembley, London, England

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); MTV (India); SupertSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); JioTV, Voot (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!