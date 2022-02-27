It’s been mostly good news regarding Chelsea’s fitness status ahead of the League Cup final against Liverpool, but it sounds like we do have one fresh concern, with Andreas Christensen reportedly set to miss the game through a minor injury picked up since Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Reports of it being a potential Achilles issue had emerged over the course of Saturday, and while it thankfully doesn’t sound like anything too serious, it’s expected to cause him to miss the game. “Achilles” not a word you ever like to hear combined with injuries though, perhaps more so than any other.

As per @NizaarKinsella, understand Andreas Christensen is expected to miss the #CarabaoCupFinal due to a minor injury (Achilles).



Told he's not travelled with the squad to the hotel ahead of tomorrow's game. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) February 26, 2022

Christensen had started our last five games in a row, his longest such streak all season. He’s likely to be replaced by Trevoh Chalobah, who has barely played since picking up an injury in the first game of the calendar year, incidentally also against Liverpool, but was keeping Christensen out of the team earlier this season. Malang Sarr is another option, with Antonio Rüdiger switching to the right side of the back-three in that case. Or we could also use either César Azpilicueta or Reece James, with the latter now back in full training (if not full fitness quite yet) after missing the last two months with a hamstring tear.

We do have options, fortunately, but injuries are never good. Get well soon, Andreas!