You know those moments in life where you feel like you need an adult, even though you are already one?

Well, welcome to this statement by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich himself.

During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans. -Roman Abramovich; source: Chelsea FC

No one but Roman and (most likely) club higher-ups know what this really means.

Is it a temporary change? Is it handing the club to the Chelsea Foundation trustees — who include Bruce Buck and Emma Hayes, among others — so they can decide what comes next? How would all the financials and debt work out? And most importantly: is this the end of the Roman Abramovich Era at Stamford Bridge?

Feel free to speculate. I still need an embrace, for I do not know what comes next and am very afraid of that.