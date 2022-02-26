Jorginho’s hoping to finally win one at Wembley with Chelsea, too

Last time Jorginho played a final at Wembley was back in July, when he emerged triumphant as European Champion — despite failing to convert in the penalty shootout that Italy ultimately won 3-2 against England after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

The Vice-captain’s record with Chelsea in the same setting is much less enviable however. In fact, he is zero for three. Three years, three finals, three defeats. It’s a rather remarkable record considering our success in general at the national stadium, practically our second home at times over the past quarter century.

But after losing to Manchester City in the 2019 League Cup final, losing to Arsenal in the 2020 FA Cup final, and losing to Leicester City in the 2021 FA Cup final, Jorginho’s sure ready to finally win one at Wembley with Chelsea, too! He’s played all but 15 minutes of those three games, though did miss his penalty in the shootout against City, too.

“It means a lot. I had a few games there that I don’t like to remember but the last one is a good memory so I’m going back there with the same positive energy to try to win this cup as well. “This one is definitely a big target for me because I don’t have it and I need to tick it off. We’re going to try everything, as hard as we can, to win another trophy for the club.”

And it certainly won’t be easy as standing in our way are the form team of English football at the moment. Liverpool have climbed back into the Premier League title race while winning nine on the bounce in all competitions, scoring more goals than I care to count and conceding just three during that run.

Under Tuchel however we’ve yet to lose to Liverpool (1 win, 2 draws), and we certainly have the confidence (and history) to keep that record going in a one-off game. We’ve won our last three finals in a row since the aforementioned FA Cup defeat, and whether Jorginho starts or not, he knows we’re all united in this effort.

“I’m feeling quite good and really excited for this game so let’s see. In the end, the most important thing is that we win the trophy, not me being on the pitch, so as long as we can win then I’m happy. [We] have all been working hard to deserve to be there so we know whoever is on the pitch will play well and contribute for the team.” “Every team has good and bad things so we need to try to find their weak point. [We] need to believe that we have good potential to win this game because it’s one game. As everyone knows, in a final anything can happen; you just need to be well-prepared and try to win the game. “[We] can really cause trouble for any team in the world. We are aware they are in a good moment but they know that they cannot slip because we are here as well working hard and we deserve to be where we are.”

Two trophies may be in the bank this season already, but that doesn’t lessen our hunger for more. Minor or major, if there is a trophy to be won, it must be won. That’s part of the club’s culture needs to be maintained and constantly nurtured. Winning is a habit, and good habits must be cultivated.

“When you win one, you don’t get comfortable and you want to win more, that’s the secret. You push even harder and work even harder to try to win more because every time you win something, the next time it’s going to be even more difficult with the other teams coming for you. “That’s why we are working hard to try to win again and again because that’s the mentality we have here. We like the feeling of it so we keep pushing to try to win again because we like it. We try to be the best that we can be for the club and for the supporters because this club and this shirt deserves to be up there.” -Jorginho; source: Chelsea FC

So say we all.