Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Carabao Cup final: You choose the starting lineup

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he will not be choosing his starting lineup on Sunday out of sentiment, but rather what may be the “best solution” for the team as we take on an absolutely rampant of late Liverpool at Wembley.

One would think that would almost always be the case, but it’s worth emphasizing for this weekend with the “hyperfocus” on Romelu Lukaku and the big decision (or not so big decision?) that has to be made in goal. Were it not for Kepa, we probably wouldn’t have even made it beyond the first two rounds of this competition, when he (literally) saved our skins in back-to-back penalty shootouts. But Édouard Mendy is the clear first-choice, as we saw in the Club World Cup final.

And there are similar decisions that need to be made across the pitch, with almost everyone fully fit and ready to go. Ben Chilwell’s the only player to have missed training today, though Reece James might not be ready to start just yet.

Choose wisely.

