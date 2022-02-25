Chelsea 2-0 Lille, Champions League: Statistical Review and Analysis

Overview

Chelsea secured a straightforward win against Lille to put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals, driven primarily by fluid offensive play and good transition passing from defence to offence. After a rough few games, this was a welcome break back into form — albeit against a team in poor form (2 wins in 7 previous games) and lacking in quality.

Tuchel dropped Romelu Lukaku for Kai Havertz and was richly rewarded for it. The team pressed with more coherence than in recent games and started the game in outstanding touch. Despite losing our structure a little after the opening goal, we looked in control for the most part and with slightly better decisions, could have scored a goal or two more. The objective for the team is to now build on this performance and get back to peak form.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and wyscout.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Nailed his biggest decision of the game, dealing with the tricky situation up front with typical ease. Havertz replicated his centre-forward performances from late last season, acting as a mobile reference and allowing our other attackers to thrive. While this is not to single out Lukaku — there are several factors behind a team’s varying performances on a game-to-game basis — one cannot ignore that Chelsea have played against other teams of similar levels in the past and struggled.

Despite lacking our usual control, seen in a surface-level sense through our possession, we were able to weather moments of Lille’s ascendancy thanks to our organization. This gives us a new tactical weapon and will help us break more defensive teams in the future by opening up more space to attack. One of our biggest issues is our inability to open up space in set possessions and a quick-fix for this is to increase the number of transitions.

RATING: 8

Édouard Mendy — GK

Did not have much to do in terms of shot-stopping but did a good job of distributing the ball.

RATING: 6.5

César Azpilicueta — RWB

Created a good chance for Havertz in the early stages and did a solid job stretching the defence through his sense of timing and pass-selection in the final third.

Stats of note

4 tackles — T-1st

7 progressive passes received — 2nd

6 progressive passes — T-2nd

20 pressures — T-2nd

6 progressive carries — T-2nd

5 touches in box — 3rd

2 aerial duels won (6 contested) — T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Andreas Christensen — RCB

Had an excellent game in terms of ball-playing, finding his right-sided teammates with ease. He looks slightly short of his usually high levels defensively but he will bounce back sooner than later.

Stats of note

6 passes into final third — T-1st

4 interceptions — T-2nd

5 clearances — 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Thiago Silva — CB

Had a flawless — in big, bold, capital letters — game, dealing with the electric Jonathan David with ridiculous ease. The performance did not receive the attention it deserved since we are used to him performing at such a high level, but this was arguably the best defensive display by a Chelsea player in several years.

Stats of note

2 shots blocked — 1st

5 interceptions — 1st

8 clearances — 1st

15 loose-ball recoveries — 1st

4 aerial duels won (4 contested) — 1st

2 shot-creating actions — T-2nd

2 tackles — T-2nd

RATING: 10

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

His progression from deep was crucial in starting quick counters but at moments, a simpler pass could have opened up more avenues. He was proactive defensively and did a great job stemming a few attacks before they evolved into something dangerous.

Stats of note

5 passes into final third — 2nd

7 clearances — 2nd

3 aerial duels won (3 contested) — 2nd

4 interceptions — T-2nd

RATING: 8

Marcos Alonso — LWB

Had a steady but unspectacular game, doing the simple things right and not making any major mistakes.

Stats of note

3 successful dribbles (4 attempted) — T-1st

2 shots — T-2nd

20 pressures — T-2nd

2 carries into final third — T-2nd

RATING: 7

Mateo Kovačić — RCM

Had a quiet game until forced to leave through injury, with his ball-progression short of where it usually is. His passing connection with Kanté was also sub-optimal and he got stuck in some weird locations when trying to receive the ball.

Stats of note

2 tackles — T-2nd

7 loose-ball recoveries — 3rd

RATING: 6

N’Golo Kanté — LCM

After a few quiet games, the world’s best midfielder bounced back to form in spectacular fashion. This was one of his best passing displays in a long time — moving the ball into dangerous areas with startling ease. His usual defensive activity was present, although he did over-commit at times.

Stats of note

1 assist

7 passes into box — 1st

10 progressive passes — 1st

2 key passes — T-1st

6 passes into final third — T-1st

4 tackles — T-1st

4 carries into final third — 1st

8 loose-ball recoveries — 2nd

2 shot-creating actions — T-2nd

20 pressures — T-2nd

5 progressive passes received — 3rd

RATING: 9

Hakim Ziyech — RW/R-AM

Continued his recent good form, looking proactive in possession and trying to take risks. He got an assist due to his impeccable set-piece delivery but as has been the story of his Chelsea career, he suffered an injury just as he was heating up.

Stats of note

1 assist

3 carries into box — 1st

3 successful dribbles (7 attempted) — T-1st

3 shot-creating actions — 2nd

6 touches in box — 2nd

2 shots — T-2nd

6 progressive carries — T-2nd

2 passes into box — 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Kai Havertz — CF

Got plenty of touches by dropping deep to receive the ball and led the pressure with intensity. His movement opened up 3 respectable chances in the opening 15 minutes and another day, he could have had more entries on the scoresheet. His combinations with Pulisic in particular were especially threatening and are something that we should watch for in the future.

Stats of note

1 goal

4 shots — 1st

5 shot-creating actions — 1st

21 pressures — 1st

11 touches in box — 1st

11 progressive passes received — 1st

2 tackles — T-2nd

2 carries into final third — T-2nd

2 aerial duels won (7 contested) — T-3rd

RATING: 8

Christian Pulisic – LW

Started the game extremely well, with his electric pace and dribbling ability proving unmanageable for the first 25 minutes. Lille then marked him much tighter — leaving spaces open elsewhere — but our players could not make the most of it. Despite the tight making, he did a great job moving the ball from defence to attack. Grabbed a well-deserved goal to put the game beyond question.

Stats of note

1 goal

9 progressive carries — 1st

2 key passes — T-1st

3 successful dribbles (5 attempted) — T-1st

4 carries into final third — 1st

5 passes into box — 2nd

2 shot-creating actions — T-2nd

6 progressive passes — T-2nd

2 tackles — T-2nd

RATING: 8.5

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (51st minute) – Got a chance sooner than expected and kept things steady and uncomplicated.

Stats of note

2 tackles — T-2nd

Saul Niguez (60th minute) — Solidified the midfield as an additional number.

Stats of note

2 tackles — T-2nd

Timo Werner (80th minute) – Was tasked with stretching the game with his pace but did not get many chances to express himself.

Malang Sarr (80th minute) – Was brought on to shore up the game and did a good job.