Reece James back in Chelsea training, and already dominating!

We could all use some happy news today, so here’s some spectacular news: Reece James has returned to full training.
And judging by the brief highlights posted by Chelsea on social media, he’s already back in full effect as well!
BEHOLD:
Look who's back in training! pic.twitter.com/h9ptLVXyEF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2022
James has been out since tearing his hamstring against Brighton & Hove Albion in the final game of 2021. Fortunately, he did not require surgery, but it’s been a long road back indeed — though still within the bounds of the original 6-8 week prognosis.
If the 22-year-old is fit, we could certainly use him against Liverpool in Sunday’s League Cup final, which could give him an opportunity to take a bit of personal revenge as well. James missed our last game against the Reds, a 2-2 draw at the Bridge, while he was sent off for a controversial handball in the reverse fixture back at the start of the season (with 10-man Chelsea holding out for a 1-1 draw).
The video posted by Chelsea also shows Callum Hudson-Odoi back in training, but neither Hakim Ziyech nor Mateo Kovačić can be seen. They were reportedly both doing recovery work however, with their injuries not expected to be major.
Understand Reece James made his long-awaited return to first-team training today.— Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) February 24, 2022
Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic undertook recovery work with the rest of those who started against Lille.https://t.co/pnVtGo9yxx
