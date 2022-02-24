Reece James back in Chelsea training, and already dominating!

We could all use some happy news today, so here’s some spectacular news: Reece James has returned to full training.

And judging by the brief highlights posted by Chelsea on social media, he’s already back in full effect as well!

BEHOLD:

Look who's back in training! pic.twitter.com/h9ptLVXyEF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2022

James has been out since tearing his hamstring against Brighton & Hove Albion in the final game of 2021. Fortunately, he did not require surgery, but it’s been a long road back indeed — though still within the bounds of the original 6-8 week prognosis.

If the 22-year-old is fit, we could certainly use him against Liverpool in Sunday’s League Cup final, which could give him an opportunity to take a bit of personal revenge as well. James missed our last game against the Reds, a 2-2 draw at the Bridge, while he was sent off for a controversial handball in the reverse fixture back at the start of the season (with 10-man Chelsea holding out for a 1-1 draw).

The video posted by Chelsea also shows Callum Hudson-Odoi back in training, but neither Hakim Ziyech nor Mateo Kovačić can be seen. They were reportedly both doing recovery work however, with their injuries not expected to be major.