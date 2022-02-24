Chelsea’s journey in this year’s FA Youth Cup was already quite dramatic before a spectacular goal from Harvey Vale helped us to a 3-2 win tonight against Blackpool to reach the semifinals.

In the third round, the under-18s needed extra-time to dispatch Watford, 3-2. In the fourth, we staged a 20-minute comeback from 3-0 down to win 4-3 against Liverpool. And now in the quarterfinals, it was yet another one-goal victory, with Chelsea going behind early before equalizing and then taking the lead, then giving away the lead, then going ahead for good.

Charlie Webster scored a penalty in the 72nd minute to seal the victory, but it was Harvey Vale’s equalizer ten minutes after Blackpool took an early lead that was the pick of the goals. Hakim Ziyech would be proud of this effort!

Chelsea also had goalkeeper Prince Adegoke to thank, with the 18-year-old making a string of excellent saves, especially late on in the second half. Lewis Hall also started, while Malik Mothersille also scored — just as he has in ever round previous.

The young Blues will take on the winners of Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest in the semifinals, which are due to be played in a month’s time.