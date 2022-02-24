 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea 2-0 Lille, Player Ratings: King Kai crowns another European night

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg victory over Lille

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

1. KAI HAVERTZ (8.4)

It was a very tight race for the top spot with four outstanding performances on the night, but Havertz just edges it from Silva and Pulisic. Another big game, another big performance — and a bit unlucky not to have more than just the one goal.

As Tuchel said, he’s been “very strong for weeks now [...] effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending.”

That’s four starts in a row for King Kai (and two Man of the Match vote wins) but the first as the nominal center forward during that run. It will be very, very, very ... very interesting who starts in that position on Sunday against Liverpool in the League Cup final.

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.4)

How often Lille ended up practically passing to Silva as he sniffed out just about every through ball or attempt at an incisive pass in his vicinity was hilarious, and awesome.

If the season were to end now, Kepa Arrizabalaga would be our “Player of the Season” as per the rules of these community player ratings (i.e. minimum 10 rated appearances), but Silva’s surely our actual Player of the Season.

3. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (8.3)

The pendulum of Pulisic’s self-described “up and down” season swung wildly in the “up” direction. Probably not coincidentally, he got to play (mostly) on the (left) wing.

Bonus points for a pretty good griddy.

vs. LILLE (CL, H, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Havertz (8.4), Silva (8.4), Pulisic (8.3), Kanté (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Rüdiger (7.3), Azpilicueta (7.1), Ziyech (7.0), Christensen (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mendy (6.9), Kovačić (6.7), Loftus-Cheek (6.7, sub), Saúl (6.2, sub), Werner (6.1, sub), Alonso (6.1), Sarr (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9):

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

