Thiago Silva ‘living a dream’ and feeling the trust as the pride of Chelsea

As a fan of both Fluminense and Chelsea, it has been an absolute privilege watching Thiago Silva grow from a good player to one of Brazil’s best defenders to a most legendary defender in world football, who continues to amaze and impress with his level of play even at age 37.

And while I still hope that Thiago decides to play at least a few more years with Flu back in Brazil before retiring, and perhaps correcting his record in the Copa Libertadores, which is one of the few bits of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet, I would not fault him if he decided to hang up his boots at Chelsea instead.

The Bridge have embraced the conquering hero as one of our own, and Silva’s certainly feeling that love as well.

“I think I’m living a dream. I didn’t imagine it would be this good, the way it has been. “We often don’t hear [the crowd] on the pitch, but since it’s the entire stadium [chanting] it’s something that stays on my mind. ‘Ooohh, Thiago Silva’ at every second, every time I make a good defensive play, it fills me with pride. “It shows not just what I’ve been able to do in my career, but also what I continue doing. This makes me very happy. At the same time it increases my responsibility to continue to play at a high level, helping the team. “I am very flattered with everything that I’m experiencing [at Chelsea]. I believe I’m living one of the biggest dreams in my life. And I thank those who were important in bringing me here, [Frank] Lampard and Marina [Granovskaia], who trusted in me.” -Thiago Silva; source: TNT Sports

It’s been a privilege and honor, and may it long continue!