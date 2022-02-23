The Daily Hilario: Wednesday

LOL
On the importance of Kane & Lloris, Conte says: "There’s a sporting direction in Italy that’s my friend. His name is Pantaleo Corvino. He says you can make mistake about your wife but not about the striker or the goalkeeper. For me this is the best quote to understand football."— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 22, 2022
LOL x2
On team spirit, Fernandes points out Sancho doing his celebration + Pogba sliding to cheer with Maguire at Leeds. Adds: "I was slapping his head, saying: 'Finally you score with that big head.'" #MUFC— Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 22, 2022
Early
Tottenham would love Harry Kane to sign new long term contract, Conte wants him to stay as ‘star’ of the project & Harry is really happy with Antonio... but he won’t decide in Feb or March. Too early. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2022
UCL and transfers strategy, key points. More: https://t.co/jIB1ycQnXD pic.twitter.com/TeagavyAC6
Loading comments...