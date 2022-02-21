Chelsea vs. Lille, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea switch gears once again, and get back our campaign to defend our Champions League crown with the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup against Lille, who finished top of their group back in the fall — though home advantage counts a bit less these days since away goals are no longer a thing.

We will still be the favorites against the defending French champions, but we will have to try to find some more fluidity and better flow than we’ve exhibited in recent games. Still, it’s now five wins on the bounce, and a chance to keep grinding, building, winning.

We might have some good news in terms of injuries as well, with César Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi possibly available again after getting ruled out last minute over the weekend — and hopefully the rest of the squad a bit better re-adjusted after our recent travels. But this game definitely comes a bit too soon for Mason Mount and Reece James, with Ben Chilwell out long term.

