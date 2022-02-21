Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: 2022 the Year of the Ziyech

1. HAKIM ZIYECH (8.2)

The calendar turning over from December to January and the counter of years incrementing by one may be just another one of 365 nights in a year, but it is often seen as a symbolic moment of new resolutions and new beginnings.

In Hakim Ziyech’s case, it appears to have been more than just symbolic.

He’s featured in all ten of our games in 2022, starting eight, putting in two Man of the Match performances and many more good ones (except for maybe that one game against Manchester City). At times, he’s been a literal one-man offense, which is not a sustainable way forward if we want to finish the season on a good note, but it’s been enough to get by for now, and that’s all that matters.

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.3)

Thomas Tuchel credited “solid defending” for the win at Selhurst Park. And it certainly doesn’t get much more solid than Thiago Silva. Like, ever.

2. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.2)

Rüdiger also did the solid defending thing, and he also did some quality quarterbacking, pinging long balls left, right, and center. And he almost scored with one of those long-range bombs. Almost!

vs. CRYSTAL PALACE (PL, A, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Ziyech (8.2)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.3), Rüdiger (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Alonso (6.8, sub), Mendy (6.7), Christensen (6.5), Kovačić (6.5, sub), Kanté (6.3), Havertz (6.3), Sarr (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Jorginho (5.8), Pulisic (5.3), Loftus-Cheek (5.1, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Lukaku (4.8)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

