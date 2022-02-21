Chelsea’s preparations for the weekend’s trip to Selhurst Park were disrupted by, among several other things, last-minute injuries to César Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who thus joined the likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Mason Mount on the sidelines, and forced a tactical reshuffle as well — with Andreas Christensen deputizing at right back in a back-four.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s hoping however that their injuries are minor enough that they can be back for Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg match against Lille.

“We try to get them fit for Tuesday. Azpi has some groin problems and felt a pain in the last action of Thursday’s training. “Callum tried in training on Friday but also felt some pain around the Achilles. It’s a bit of inflammation and the pain was too strong.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

Groin injuries can linger well beyond expectations however, and just mentioning Achilles in relation to Hudson-Odoi (or Ruben Loftus-Cheek) is always a cause for concern.

At least Tuchel seems a bit more realistic in acknowledging that Tuesday’s game will come too soon for Mason Mount. Getting him fit for the weekend still sounds too optimistic, even.

“And we will push for Mason, but Mason will be very early, I don’t think we will make it but we will try and then let’s see.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

Reece James is also expected to rejoin full training this week, but hopefully we remain patient and careful with all of them. The only thing worse than them being out is them being out even longer because we pushed them back into action too soon.