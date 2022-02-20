Hakim Ziyech having the time of his Chelsea life

Hakim Ziyech has scored in three consecutive Premier League games, which sounds pretty impressive until we remember that Mason Mount did the same thing back in December. So perhaps it’s not such a unique achievement.

Still, the nice thing about having a lot of talented players is that someone’s bound to step up, right? And Ziyech’s certainly been stepping up: he has three of our last four total league goals, underlining just how much he’s been carrying the attack over the past few weeks.

With 7 goals now and 4 assists in all competitions, Ziyech’s already having a better second season statistically than his first at the club (6 goals, 4 assists). And beyond just the stats, he’s really grown in importance recently, overcoming a few poor outings (and a couple injuries) and repaying the head coach’s continued faith in his abilities.

In fact, Ziyech believes this is his best period at Chelsea yet, almost exactly two years after his signing from Ajax Amsterdam was officially announced. He’s probably not wrong.

“The last couple of months I am in good shape, and I am enjoying playing football. I am trying to do my best and that is the most important” “[And] it doesn’t really matter how [you win]. Of course, you want to play good football but it doesn’t always go that way. It was a difficult game, instead of a good game. There was not a lot of chances, we only had a small couple of chances. Of course, there was the goal that wasn’t allowed, but it was the best feeling to score in the last minute.” -Hakim Ziyech; source: Chelsea FC

Our attentions now turn to the Champions League, which is where Ziyech had his best performances last season. Let’s keep it going!