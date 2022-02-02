Senegal, Édouard Mendy reach AFCON final with late flurry against Burkina Faso

Édouard Mendy and his big towel are going all the way in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, with Senegal reaching the competition’s final for the second edition running after tonight’s 3-1 win over Burkina Faso.

A tense and tight scoreless semifinal exploded to life in the final 20 minutes, with PSG duo Abdou Diallo and Gana Gueye scoring in the 70th and 76 minutes, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mané making sure of the victory a few minutes from time after Blati Touré pulled one back for the Burkinabé with his first international goal.

Senegal will take on either Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday’s final.

Senegal made the final two years ago, in 2019, as well, but lost 1-0 to Algeria. Mendy did not get to play then due to an injury he had picked up earlier in the tournament. Now he, and Senegal, get a chance at redemption.

G’wan, Édou! Come back with the trophy!