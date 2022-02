Sliding in to get on the scoresheet @_JessCarter regains @ChelseaFCW's two goal lead!#ContiCup pic.twitter.com/3mYogSleuK — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 2, 2022

Doubling as an attacker, Chelsea defender Jess Carter arrives to the box to wrap up a great attacking move by the Blues and make it 3-1 against Manchester United!