Tuchel happy to take ‘positive energy’ from win, three points, and solid defending

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Chelsea today at Selhurst Park to win it late, and while you might argue that we’ve seen such non-vintage performances a few too many times as of late, the important part is to win, to get the three-points and move on to the latest challenge.

Winning makes everything easier, right Thomas?

“Every team in a season like this will have games like this, especially between December, January and February where the conditions can give adversity in addition to the opponent. “If we had another draw, maybe we’d talk about this game longer, but when you win it you have the chance to move on and forget it. We take the positive energy and take it into the next game. We won’t wake up tomorrow wondering what we could do better, where we could score. “We look a bit drained and exhausted. You can see we try hard and everyone is looking for the flow. Everyone is giving their very best but we are struggling a little bit. So it’s important to win and keep going.”

That said, Chelsea clearly have plenty of things to improve upon, but that’s not something we’re likely to do overnight. So we continue to work, continue to build combinations and fluency, always looking to improve. And as long as we keep winning, we will have the time and the opportunities to do so.

“This is where we are and it’s like this. I know we can play better and want to play better. We were solid defensively.” “We will [close the gap to the top] but there is no other way than to improve our game, improve our style, and to win game after game after game. There is no need to look at Liverpool, Man City or behind. We have enough to deal with and enough to improve. From there we start.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Next up, Champions League, then League Cup final.

Just keep winning, baby!