Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

A brief detour from all the Cup extravaganza, as we take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Three points here would help us keep a strong hold on third place, and keep the chasing pack at arm’s length.

There are big games coming up, but we cannot risk too much here. Accordingly, Tuchel has gone with a strong look. The official tweet shows a 3-4-3, but we’ll see if it isn’t a back-four with Sarr at left back. Hudson-Odoi’s evidently injured, though Werner’s fit enough to make the bench after all.

UPDATE: looks like it is a back-four indeed.

Here we go!

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3):

Guaita | Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne | Schlupp, Kouyaté, McArthur (c) | Zaha, Ayew, Olise

Substitutes from: Butland, Kelly, Adaramola, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Mendy | Sarr, Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Jorginho (c), Kanté | Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech | Lukaku

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

Date / Time: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Michael Oliver (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); none (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar VIP (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

