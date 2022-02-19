It’s back to Premier League action for Chelsea — a.k.a. the Champions of the World — as we make the short trip across London to Crystal Palace. The squad seem to be in relatively good health, with some noticeable exceptions and the usual long-term absentees, so there should be no excuses for the three points here.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community remain loyal to Thomas Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, as none of the other options make it beyond the 13% mark. Meanwhile in goal, the returning Édouard Mendy takes up his usual spot ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (8%).

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger are the clear first-choice options, and are joined by Andreas Christensen who just beats out Trevoh Chalobah (38%) and Malang Sarr (32%) in a tough battle for that third spot. César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso continue to be virtually unopposed at wing-back despite Kenedy’s (8%) availability. (Ed.note: voting was conducted before the late-breaking news that Azpi is doubtful for this game.)

It was also an incredibly tight battle for the second spot beside Mateo Kovačić in midfield, but N’Golo Kanté narrowly edges past Jorginho (62%) in the end. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (6%) has finally returned from injury but he only manages to collect a few votes more than Saúl Ñíguez (4%) and Ross Barkley (<1%).

No doubts up front for the community, as the developing relationship between Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz continues, and this time joined by Hakim Ziyech’s magic left foot. Christian Pulisic (46%), Callum Hudson-Odoi (42%) and Timo Werner (29%) all miss out (ed.note: unless one of the first two deputizes for Azpi). Mason Mount is out with injury.

3-4-3 (56%)

Mendy (91%) | Rüdiger (97%), Silva (88%), Christensen (44%) | Alonso (49%), Kanté (64%), Kovačić (80%), Azpilicueta (86%) | Havertz (77%), Lukaku (80%), Ziyech (72%)