As confirmed by the official website, Chelsea youngster Ben Elliott has signed a new professional contract through 2024 with the club. His previous deal (the standard three-year first professional kind) was set to expire this summer, with several teams including some from the Premier League reportedly watching his situation closely and eagerly.

Hailing from Kingston in southwest London, the 19-year-old has been with Chelsea since the age of 8, working his way up the ranks and becoming a regular presence in the U18s last year and the U23s this season, having overcome a fair few injuries along the way in earlier age groups. Alongside Charlie Webster, he’s anchored the U23 squad’s midfield for much of the season, while also making a couple appearances in the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy as well.

With the two-year deal secured, we can probably expect Elliott to look for a loan move for next season and continue his journey up the developmental ranks.