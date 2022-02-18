Source close to Chelsea reportedly confirmed back in November that Mason Mount’s contract situation is a priority item at the club, though obviously not the biggest issue by any means since a) he’s happy and b) not a center back, or a (deeper-lying) central midfielder.

And like his fellow Academy star Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a contract expiring in 2024, the summer of 2022 (i.e. two years prior) is the perfect time to start addressing that issue. It is known. (Even if we somehow still ended up in current muddle with the center backs. These things happen, I suppose, despite prior learnings. And it’s not like we haven’t been burned by handing out new contracts too soon.)

We’re not to the summer yet of course, but a certain Fabrizio “transfer expert” Romano decided that yesterday would be a good time to tweet about this, which he did, and so it made the “news”. The man has truly weaponized transfer rumors at this point. Twenty. Thousand. Likes. 20! And who knows how many reports. Here’s another one!

Unsurprisingly, Romano doesn’t actually say anything new or actually meaningful (“planning” is about as weak as it gets), but our attention spans are literally minutes-long and memories perhaps even shorter. Plus, he’s an “expert”, you know, and pretty much the only expert actually trusted (to some extent) in these truthy days.

Not sure if you heard — extra, extra, read all about it! — but Chelsea are probably going to sit down with Mount and his representatives over the summer to talk about a new contract, seeing as how he will have two years left on his existing deal, which he signed before even making his senior debut for the club, winning the Champions League, or being named our Player of the Year. BREAKING NEWS.