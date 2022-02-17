Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After nearly a month of doing other things, including conquering the world, Chelsea are back (briefly) to the mundane task of Premier League football, which is slightly less exciting since all we have to fight for is a top-four finish. But that’s a base minimum requirement for all of our other hopes and dreams, so it’s time to get back to it and keep collecting those all-important points.

This weekend sees us travel across town to Selhurst Park, to take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, who continue to collect an inordinate number of draws (second only to Brighton) but remain fairly safe in midtable, nine points clear of the relegation mess despite winning just 5 of their 24 games thus far.

That’s not to say they should be taken for granted, far from it, but we do have a largely fit squad, full of confidence and even a few days off, so there should be no excuses. Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Mason Mount are out, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training this week.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)