There’s been a lot of talk this week of completing trophy collections (as if they were Panini albums), with Chelsea doing so as a team and Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta doing so individually as well. And we didn’t even need to trade stickers with anyone.

Captain Dave could be joined soon in that regard by N’Golo Kanté, who’s apparently only missing the League Cup (i.e. Carabao Cup) in Chelsea colors. And wouldn’t you know it, we have one of those coming up before the end of the month as well!

N’Golo, you ready?

“It feels special. We have had a nice time here in Abu Dhabi and it was a nice tournament. [We took it] very seriously. We need to enjoy it but we know we have many more important games coming. “We have the final of the Carabao Cup, plus the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup too, so there are many great things ahead of us and we want to enjoy many nights like these. What we want is to get the best out of the team, we want to compete in everything and we want to win it and we try to give our best.” -N’Golo Kanté; source: Chelsea FC

N’Golo is ready.