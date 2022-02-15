Seeing Mason Mount hobbling around with a brace and heavy taping on his ankle was the one negative note among all the Club World Cup celebrations, but it sounds like the injury is not expected to be as bad as we might have feared at the time.

He may have reportedly left the stadium on crutches, but according to the Athletic, he is only “expected to miss at least two weeks”. The injury looked quite similar to the one Romelu Lukaku suffered earlier this season, which kept him out for more than a month, but hopefully Mount’s will indeed not be as bad.

However, that still that means Mount will miss at least one of our biggest matches this year, the first leg of our Champions League Round of 16 tie against Lille at Stamford Bridge next week. And it also puts him in doubt for the League Cup final later this month, when we take on Liverpool at Wembley on February 27.

Get well soon, Mason!