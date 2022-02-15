Malang Sarr growing in stature, reflects on ‘amazing feeling’ of first Chelsea trophy

Malang Sarr has made just 13 appearances for Chelsea this season, his first actually at the club, but 8 of those appearances (6 starts) have come since the turn of the year. Only the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Antonio Rüdiger, Romelu Lukaku, and César Azpilicueta can claim greater involvement in the last month and a half. Not bad for a player who was expected to be heading out loan once again, just like last year when he tried his luck at FC Porto.

But “Little Bro” “Malanginho” stayed with Chelsea instead, and has slowly grown into a prominent part of the squad rotation, able to play in the standard back-three or the alternate back-four setup, either in the center or on the left. And he’s backed up that versatility with solid performances, continuing to earn opportunities from the head coach, including important substitute appearances in both games at the Club World Cup.

Sarr didn’t get to play in the Super Cup at the start of the season, didn’t even get named in the matchday squad, making Saturday’s triumph his first trophy with Chelsea, and the first senior trophy of his career. And it sure feels good.

“It is an amazing feeling, I have no words. If I try to say something about it, I will need a couple of minutes to tell you! “I am so proud. I am happy for myself and also for the squad because we worked so hard. [We] prepared for a tough game and we need the details to win the game and that is what happened. “That is my mentality and that’s the mentality for every player, to be available when the manager needs you. You have got to try and play well and help the team as much as you can.” -Malang Sarr; source: Chelsea FC

Having recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, Sarr’s very much still only at the start of his professional career. And that career could very well have a much more Blue look to it than just a few months before, especially as we face the uncertainties of Antonio Rüdiger’s and Andreas Christensen’s contract situations.