Azpilicueta proud of making Chelsea history yet again with Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea have completed the set when it comes to football trophies, but Saturday’s Club World Cup triumph has also meant that Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has now won every club trophy available to him, which is truly an amazing achievement even for a long-time player at such a trophy-hungry club as Chelsea.

It’s an accomplishment that not even the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, or Didier Drogba can claim.

“This guy, in two years, has won more trophies than us in 10!” -Didier Drogba; source: Chelsea TV via Metro

Of course football is a team sport, though José Mourinho once famously claimed that he could win it all with “11 Azpilicuetas”.

“Azpilicueta is the kind of player I like a lot. I think a team with 11 Azpilicueta’s probably could win the competition because football is not just about the pure talent. Football is also about character and personality and Azpilicueta has all those traces of a winning personality.” -José Mourinho, Feb 2014

We might have only one Azpilicueta, but it’s a pretty good Azpilicueta. In fact, the best.

And as he completes a decade in the SW6, the post-Miracle-of-2012 decade, he can truly start reflecting with ultimate pride on all the history he and the team have been making in that time.

“I’m really proud. We have a come long way to be here. It’s a moment to be proud and enjoy it because we know how difficult it is to win this trophy. 2012 hurt a lot and we took more than nine years to be back. We missed out in 2012 and we didn’t want to miss the cup again. “This time the medal is gold, and the other one is silver. I made sure I wasn’t coming back with the same colour of medal. It was a difficult game. World champions, it’s not easy. We showed the team we are. “When I arrived in 2012 I couldn’t imagine the journey I would go on. I’m really proud to be the Chelsea captain leading the club on and off the pitch. “This title feels very good because it’s the first time in our history. The club deserves it, the owner deserves it, and I’m proud we achieved it.” -César Azpilicueta; source: Chelsea TV via Metro

Wonder what the next decade has in store for us.