Callum Hudson-Odoi is having a somewhat quiet season — though not necessarily in a bad sense of the word “quiet” — making solid contributions on the pitch and largely staying out of the rumor mill, which has been a constant companion over the past few years with Bayern Munich hovering ominously. He came close to joining the Bavarian giants at least a couple times in fact, but both times he ended up choosing his boyhood club and eventually signing a long-term contract a couple years ago.

Still just 21 and now both Champion of Europe and Champion of the World, it would seem that he made the right decision, which he reflected upon as well after this weekend’s triumph.

“Big trophies like this are games you want to be involved in [and] you want to win as much as possible with a club like this. Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible. When we get the opportunity we keep pushing. “If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and enjoy the games and win trophies. So I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play.”

Hudson-Odoi has been called into action at multiple positions, and has played perhaps a bit too often for anyone’s liking at wing-back rather than in an out-and-out attacking role, but he’s tried to make the most of such situations.

In fact, he started both of our finals this season at wing-back, on the left flank against Palmeiras and on the right flank against Villarreal in the Super Cup. By contrast, he was only a substitute in last year’s FA Cup final and did not make an appearance in last year’s Champions League final.

That sort of versatility can certainly help when it comes to minutes and involvement.

“I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is. At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football. So if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what. “I am very humble to play in a position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best.” -Callum Hudson-Odoi; source: Evening Standard

Hudson-Odoi has chipped in with 3 goals and 6 assists across 27 appearances in all competitions, playing in just about every attacking position along the way. He’s set to crush his career high for minutes played in a season — just 30 minutes shy of last year’s total in fact, with a third of the season still to go!

The future looks bright! (And that’s something to keep in mind as we approach the off-season, when Hudson-Odoi’s contract will be entering its final two years: usually the best time to start talking about next steps.)