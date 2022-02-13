Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras, Player Ratings: Big Game King Kai wins another big game

1. KAI HAVERTZ (8.0)

It took until match number 40 (and appearance number 28) this season for Havertz to notch his first Man of the Match award in the community voting, but unsurprisingly, he picked a big occasion to do so — in the process becoming only the second player after Lionel Messi to score the winning goal in both the Champions League final and the subsequent Club World Cup final.

Considering that it was only his fourth start in the last two months, it will perhaps serve as a platform from which he can put in a few more (consistently) impactful performances the rest of this season.

2. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.9)

Rüdiger was the organizers’ Man of the Match, and perhaps no sequence sums up the man more than his (Royal Rumble-esque) celebrations for Havertz’s winner...

Antonio Rudiger celebrating Kai Havertz’s winner for #Chelsea in true Antonio Rudiger style.



[via iG: toniruediger]

...except for maybe his mugging for the camera on the trophy lift.

Requisite addendum: PAY THE MAN!

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.5)

Just narrowly edges out Captain Dave with yet another excellent performance, especially off the ball (pretty harsh handball call aside). Silva, who was also awarded the Golden Ball as the Player of the Tournament, was also on the ball on a ton since Palmeiras let him have it in the middle and covered up everyone else instead.

Fair to say this medal meant a lot to him and his compatriots. There aren’t many things missing from his trophy cabinet, but this was one of them.

Very happy for this achievement, I thank God in the first place, the unconditional support of my family, my teammates and staff from @ChelseaFC, my friends and all the fans. Thank you .#ThiagoSilva #ChelseaFC #OhhhThiagoSilva #AbuDhabi #ClubWorldCup #MundialDeClubes2021 pic.twitter.com/sZ0AWUx63Y — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) February 13, 2022

vs. PALMEIRAS (CWC, N, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Havertz (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Rüdiger (7.9), Silva (7.5), Azpilicueta (7.5), Pulisic (7.3, sub), Kovačić (7.3), Mendy (7.2), Kanté (7.2), Christensen (7.2), Lukaku (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Werner (6.6, sub), Hudson-Odoi (6.6), Sarr (6.6, sub), Ziyech (6.4, sub), Saúl (6.4, sub), Mount (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

