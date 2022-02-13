WATCH: Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen scores another brilliant goal

Young left back Ian Maatsen was briefly rumored to be under consideration for an emergency recall this January, to help Chelsea cover for the loss of Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season, but eventually we would bring back Kenedy instead, leaving the 19-year-old with Coventry City, where he’s been a key player since the start of the season.

And that has continued in the second half of the season, with Maatsen back in full effect after recovering from a brief stint on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. He not only got the start as usual yesterday against Reading, he also contributed with what turned out to be the winning goal.

And what a goal it was, a right-footed (i.e. weaker foot) Ramires-esque chip over the goalkeeper just past the hour mark, to win it for the Sky Blues, 3-2! (It might’ve taken a slight deflection to help with the arc, but let’s not worry about that too much.)

BEHOLD:

That’s only Maatsen’s second goal of the season — the first one was quite great as well! — but more importantly, he’s been one of Coventry’s best players as they make their way in the Championship’s midtable.

Given Chilwell’s major injury and Alonso’s advancing age, Maatsen could be in line for a chance to make an impact at first-team level perhaps as soon as next season.