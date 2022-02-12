WATCH: Chelsea lift the FIFA Club World Cup, completing football!

Chelsea have become just the fifth team in history to win every major trophy, joining Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich. Making history!

The one that had been missing for us was the Club World Cup. But after throwing away our chance in 2012, we did right by it this year. Kai Havertz scored the winning goal, just as he did in the Champions League final! This time he did in extra-time, just to add a bit more drama to the proceedings. It wasn’t a great game by any stretch of the imagination, but the only thing that matters, especially in a final, is winning or losing.

And we won!

And so, up stepped César Azpilicueta for yet another trophy lift. He’s the only player in Chelsea history to have won every trophy available to him.

And of course it was yet another perfect trophy lift from the captain. He’s had plenty of practice, after all!