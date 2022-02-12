 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Club World Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Welcome to our second ever Club World Cup final!

We lost the first.

Let’s not do that again.

Tuchel, now in person, makes four changes from the semifinal, with Mount replacing Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi replacing Alonso, Kanté replacing Jorginho, and Mendy coming back in for Kepa in goal. It’s probably a 3-4-3 with CHO as left wing-back, but possibly not. We’ll see!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Kovačić, Azpilicueta (c) | Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Betinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kenedy Jorginho, Saúl, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

Palmeiras starting XI:
Weverton | Rocha, Dudu, Ze Rafael, Rony, Luan, Scarpa, Gómez (c), Piquerez, Veiga, Danilo

Substitutes from: Kuscevic, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Breno, Atuesta, Cerqueira, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo

Date / Time: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST
Venue: Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Referee: Christopher Beath (on pitch); Massimiliano Irrati (VAR)

On TV: Channel 4 (UK); Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: All 4 (UK); Fox Sports Go (USA) — not sure about India or Nigeria listings or streaming options, but FIFA’s YouTube channel might be streaming it, depending on various rights restrictions. In the USA, fuboTV has a 7-day free trial, which you can use to watch FS2. Here’s our affiliate link for that.

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

