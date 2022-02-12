Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Club World Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to our second ever Club World Cup final!

We lost the first.

Let’s not do that again.

Tuchel, now in person, makes four changes from the semifinal, with Mount replacing Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi replacing Alonso, Kanté replacing Jorginho, and Mendy coming back in for Kepa in goal. It’s probably a 3-4-3 with CHO as left wing-back, but possibly not. We’ll see!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Kovačić, Azpilicueta (c) | Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Betinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kenedy Jorginho, Saúl, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

Palmeiras starting XI:

Weverton | Rocha, Dudu, Ze Rafael, Rony, Luan, Scarpa, Gómez (c), Piquerez, Veiga, Danilo

Substitutes from: Kuscevic, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Breno, Atuesta, Cerqueira, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo

Date / Time: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Referee: Christopher Beath (on pitch); Massimiliano Irrati (VAR)

On TV: Channel 4 (UK); Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: All 4 (UK); Fox Sports Go (USA) — not sure about India or Nigeria listings or streaming options, but FIFA’s YouTube channel might be streaming it, depending on various rights restrictions. In the USA, fuboTV has a 7-day free trial, which you can use to watch FS2. Here’s our affiliate link for that.

