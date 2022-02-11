Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Club World Cup: You choose the starting lineup

After a somewhat unconvincing win over Al Hilal, the Champions of Asia in the Club World Cup semifinal, Chelsea get to take on Palmeiras, the Champions of South America in tomorrow’s final. They are fully intending to repeat Corinthians’ feat from 2012.

This being a fairly self-contained little tournament, the squad’s practically the same as on Wednesday, with two differences, one minor, one potentially major.

The minor is that Mason Mount was able to make a substitute appearance in the semifinal, which would seem to indicate that he could be fit enough to be in contention to start the final.

The potentially major is that Édouard Mendy has rejoined the team after his heroics in last weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal, and now could be in line for a start in yet another final.

But Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in stellar form, and is perhaps the biggest reason we managed to get beyond the semifinal to even get this far. (Of course Mendy was a major reason we managed to get into this tournament in the first place.)

So, who would you pick to start? Kepa? Mendy? MARCUS BETTINELLI??

Choose wisely.

