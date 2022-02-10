Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Kepa saves yet another cup run

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (8.7)

Kepa’s pretty much in the form of his life, it’s probably safe to say, and he put in yet another match-winning shift between the posts. He didn’t have much to do for the first hour or so, but then pulled off a succession of key saves, culminating in a spectacular one-handed stop on a powerful long-range drive from Mohammed Kanno. We know he’s good at saving penalties, but now he’s making ridiculous saves on shots from distance, too!?

I don’t envy Thomas Tuchel and the rest of the coaching staff in having to decide between Kepa and Édouard Mendy for Saturday’s final.

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.1)

The rest of the team were a fair bit less spectacular than our goalkeeper, but Thiago Silva makes even the spectacular look mundane, so he’s always a safe bet for a good rating.

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (7.0)

Mateo was the organizers’ Man of the Match, and he was probably the one attacking player who was able to consistently make noticeable and progressive impact on the game. It was his driving run from deep (one of several such runs) that started the play, which eventually resulted in Romelu Lukaku slamming the ball into the back of the net from point blank range.

The only concern with Kova is that he’s now played in 13 straight games (9 starts), the longest active streak on the team. But with neither Jorginho nor Kanté in great form (nor fitness possibly) at the moment (and RLC injured and Saúl being Saúl), hopefully Kova can keep this up for a bit longer.

vs. AL HILAL (CWC, N, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Arrizabalaga (8.7)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.1), Kovačić (7.0), Rüdiger (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Azpilicueta (6.8), Ziyech (6.8), Christensen (6.7), Havertz (6.6), Kanté (6.3, sub), Jorginho (6.1), Lukaku (6.1), Sarr (6.0, sub), Alonso (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mount (5.9, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL