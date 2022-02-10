Pep Guardiola claims Chelsea are the best team in the world

In football, only two managers have ever won a sextuple, or six titles in a season. The most recent is Hansi Flick with Bayern Munich in 2020. The first was Pep Guardiola with Barcelona in 2009.

Needless to say, Pep “Tiki-Taka” Guardiola has become one of the most legendary managers in football.

But there’s one glaring, giant hole in his oeuvre, ever since Fernando Torres scored a goal at the Nou Camp, inspiring Gary Neville for some not-safe-for-work oohing and aahing but mostly oohing. Guardiola has not won the Champions League since 2011, and that’s evidently starting to wear on him a bit.

You see, Manchester City may be dominant in England — working on their fourth title in five years after a billion spent — but they are not the best in the world, right, Pep?

️ "We are not the best team in the world, the best team is Chelsea"



Pep Guardiola seems to fed up of being asked about the best team in the world. pic.twitter.com/17qFt8RjEk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2022

In fact, reports are coming in that Pep dries off with Chelsea towels and every night, he tucks himself in with Chelsea bedsheets as he goes to sleep in his Chelsea pyjamas. And on his nightstand, he has a picture of Jorginho raising the Champions League trophy.

Obviously, Pep has made a habit of complimenting teams and managers he clearly considers inferior, let’s call them “Pep-liments” — such as lavishing praise on Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City — but for now we can just laugh at him while admiring the Big Ears in the Chelsea trophy cabinet.