OH NO! Guro Reiten's penalty hits the post and gets deflected in by Misa to level it for Chelsea #UWCL LIVE NOW ⬇️

https://t.co/L0YAXKikfV

https://t.co/FOaUXjzZ32 pic.twitter.com/YX3XKVO0up — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) December 8, 2022

Somewhat of a lucky bounce for Guro Reiten in the penalty she suffered and then tried to convert, as her shot hits the post and then the back of Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to tie the match at 1-1 for Chelsea against the Spaniards.