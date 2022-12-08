In our first match against Real Madrid this season, it took Chelsea almost 70 minutes to open the scoring against the Spaniards at Kingsmeadow. On the return match in Madrid the Blues would do whatever they could from kickoff to not wait as long, with Sam Kerr almost doing it — and failing to score on an open goal by hitting the crossbar with her first attempt in the game.

This would foreshadow what was to come for Chelsea in this first half. Even though the Blues kept most of possession and had more chances at goal, Madrid were more dangerous each time they got close to our area thanks to our own erraticness with the ball. And right after a Kerr shot that hit woodwork once again, Madrid got the first goal of the night via former Manchester City attacking midfielder, Caroline Weir.

Adjustments were made at half-time with Niamh Charles and Fran Kirby entering the pitch in place of Magda Eriksson and Jessie Fleming, trying perhaps to address the lack of quality in many of our passes today. Their presence did translate into an uptick in attacking forays and in one of those, Guro Reiten was brought down in the box. While she hit the post in her attempt to convert the spot kick, Madrid shot-stopper Misa Rodríguez involuntarily made sure the ball would go in with her back.

OH NO! Guro Reiten's penalty hits the post and gets deflected in by Misa to level it for Chelsea #UWCL LIVE NOW ⬇️

Despite the goal, Chelsea’s passing problems persisted. Madrid were still finding ways to annoy us at the back, and also the referee with their constant complaining on every single foul taking place on the pitch.

At the times Chelsea managed to get close to the opposing goal after Reiten’s penalty, the final pass was almost always lacking. Only Reiten with another bending pass towards Kerr, cutting across the entire opposing defence like she did in one of her four assists against Leicester City last weekend, managed to break the spell. But even then, the shot was parried by Rodríguez.

Just not meant to be. Carefree!