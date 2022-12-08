Raheem Sterling missed England’s Round of 16 win over Senegal at the World Cup earlier this week after receiving news that his home was burglarized back in England, and the Chelsea winger was excused from the team to fly home and be with his family.

Having been assured of their safety and well-being, Sterling’s now expected to head back to Qatar and rejoin the team ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against France. The birthday boy’s decision (he turns 28 today!) was confirmed by the team in an official statement as well.

Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar. The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France. -England statement

Sterling started England’s first two games, collecting a goal and an assist, before getting a rest in the final group game. But in his stead, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford have taken full advantage of their opportunities, so Sterling might have make do with a bench role this weekend.