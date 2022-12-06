2022 World Cup, Day 17, Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain; Portugal vs. Switzerland

Two more Round of 16 matches remain, bringing to a close 17 days of uninterrupted football at the World Cup. It’s been fun, it’s been dramatic, it’s been exhausting. The quarterfinals begin on Friday.

MOROCCO vs. SPAIN

Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: It’s the last real chance for a major upset in this round, as a steadily improving Morocco (and two-goal Hakim Ziyech) meet a steadily declining Spain, who seem to have peaked with that 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening match. César Azpilicueta has played exactly half of their minutes so far (full-90 against Costa Rica, first half against Japan), and, perhaps not coincidentally, Spain have yet to concede a goal during that time. Azpi also recreated his connection with Álvaro Morata for Spain’s only goal against Japan.

PORTUGAL vs. SWITZERLAND

Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Referee: César Ramos (Mexico)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Denis Zakaria finally made his 2022 World Cup debut, playing the final 20 minutes as Switzerland saw out their 3-2 win against Serbia in the final group game. Now they take on a quietly decent Portugal side (especially if you look beyond the limelight-hog Cristiano Ronaldo). The Swiss haven’t made it to the quarterfinals since 1954.