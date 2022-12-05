Chelsea confirm 25-man traveling squad for Abu Dhabi training camp

Chelsea have landed in Abu Dhabi today, returning to the site of our most recent glories, the 2022 Club World Cup. Oh how things have changed since then! Hard to believe that was less than 12 months ago.

Anyway, Chelsea will be here for about a week, and will have at least one friendly match as well, on December 11 against Aston Villa. We will likely have another behind-closed-doors training match as well, in addition to all the usual pre-season-esque activities.

With a solid portion of the first-team still involved with their respective national teams at the World Cup, Chelsea’s traveling squad is a combination of seniors and youth, including some intriguing fresh faces from the academy, like Cesare Casadei, and some familiar faces who are certainly sights for sore eyes, such as Reece James and N’Golo Kanté. In fact, every previously injured player has traveled.

The full 25-man squad is as follows: