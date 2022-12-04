 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 World Cup, Day 15, Round of 16: France vs. Poland; England vs. Senegal

The first knockout round continues

By David Pasztor
/ new
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium

The Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup began in rather unsurprising fashion, with the two favorites, Netherlands and Argentina, advancing past the underdogs, USA and Australia, with ease. Will we see more of the same today, or can either Poland or Senegal pull off an upset?

FRANCE vs. POLAND

Date / Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar
Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Poland haven’t gotten this far at a World Cup since 1986. France are the defending champions. Olivier Giroud needs just one goal to become their all-time leading goalscorer.

Chelsea FC v Villarreal CF – UEFA Super Cup 2021 Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

ENGLAND vs. SENEGAL

Date / Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar
Referee: Iván Cisneros (El Salvador)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly (and Senegal) began this tournament poorly, but have steadily improved, and now take on an England team who cake-walked through the group stage. How will they deal with an actual challenge? And did Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling get rested in the last game, or did they get dropped? And will Conor Gallagher get any minutes? Those questions, and more, to be answered in these 90+ minutes.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History