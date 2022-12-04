2022 World Cup, Day 15, Round of 16: France vs. Poland; England vs. Senegal

The Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup began in rather unsurprising fashion, with the two favorites, Netherlands and Argentina, advancing past the underdogs, USA and Australia, with ease. Will we see more of the same today, or can either Poland or Senegal pull off an upset?

FRANCE vs. POLAND

Date / Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Poland haven’t gotten this far at a World Cup since 1986. France are the defending champions. Olivier Giroud needs just one goal to become their all-time leading goalscorer.

ENGLAND vs. SENEGAL

Date / Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Iván Cisneros (El Salvador)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly (and Senegal) began this tournament poorly, but have steadily improved, and now take on an England team who cake-walked through the group stage. How will they deal with an actual challenge? And did Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling get rested in the last game, or did they get dropped? And will Conor Gallagher get any minutes? Those questions, and more, to be answered in these 90+ minutes.