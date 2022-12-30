Great news, everyone! Graham Potter seems to have grasped the basic principle of Chelsea management, regardless of ownership.

“You can’t make those excuses, you just have to win.” “[...] It’s been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach. But we’re Chelsea and people don’t want to hear those reasons/excuses. We have got to get on with it and try our best to find the answers.”

Amen.

So as we deal with more bad luck and the latest injury setback, with Reece James ruled out for the next few weeks, we face another must-win situation this weekend, away to another newly promoted team.

Thankfully, Mateo Kovačić and Hakim Ziyech have now rejoined the squad as well and should be available. Everyone else who was out, remains out.

“Both of those guys will be back. Mendy we are not sure, we’ll have to see in the next few days. He has a problem with his bone [around his shoulder] that he picked up at the World Cup. He may still need a bit of time.”

Chelsea played very well against Bournemouth last time out — though markedly less well after James got injured. His loss is a big loss, to be sure, but the expectations remains the same.

And Forest certainly won’t make it easy on us, especially at home where they are unbeaten in five in all competitions, including wins against Liverpool and Spurs.

“You always have to be wary in the Premier League. You can’t say it’s the greatest league in the world and then think there are easy games. There aren’t. Forest got a fantastic result against Liverpool before the break and I have huge respect for Steve Cooper and the job he has done there. He is a fantastic coach. “So they’ll be ready and the atmosphere will be hostile I’m sure. It’s their first year back in the Premier League for a long, long time and every game – especially Chelsea coming to town – is a big game for them. So they’ll be motivated, have quality, and be fighting for the points. So we have to be ready.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

No excuses; play like a champion!